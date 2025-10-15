Big businesses join up to sponsor Lincolnshire Mayor’s Great Exhibition

Lincolnshire's Great Exhibition.

The UK’s largest port group Associated British Ports (ABP), is the latest industrial partners to sponsor the Great Exhibition of Lincolnshire.

Drawing inspiration from the Great Exhibition of 1851, this highly anticipated event is shaping up to shine a light on Lincolnshire industries and businesses.

The spectacular trade-focused exhibition will highlight the best of the county’s tech and innovation, with the aim of attracting new investment into the region.

The Humber handles 17 per cent of all UK trade, the vast majority of which enters via one of ABP’s four Humber ports, two of which – Grimsby and Immingham – are in Lincolnshire. In total, ABP’s Humber ports handle around 50 million tonnes of goods per annum.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns meeting the ambassador from Bangladesh.

Andrew Dawes, Regional Director (Humber) at ABP said: “ABP is pleased to support the Great Exhibition, with its timely focus on trade, investment, and innovation. As the UK’s leading port operator, we’re dedicated to each of these themes.

“We are committed to ‘Keeping Britain Trading’, ensuring that the Humber continues to serve as the UK’s number one gateway for trade and we continue to invest in strategic sites that are primed for inward investment.

“Over the last year, we have announced plans to build a nationally significant Ro-Ro terminal in Immingham, purchased Grimsby Seafood Village to safeguard an important local asset, and brought forward plans to develop a 227-acre site in Stallingborough with plans for a first phase speculative build well under way.”

Mayor Dame Andrea Jenkyns said: “ABP has a global reputation in ports and logistics handling £80bn of trade in the Humber and generating £6.6bn of value to the UK economy. It has a rich heritage of driving economic growth in our area.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns with the ambassador for the Netherlands.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome ABP as corporate sponsor to my first ever Great Exhibition. It shares my ambition in selling to the world and celebrating the very best of Lincolnshire in trade, innovation, and investment.”

Ambassadors to the UK from 15 countries are set to attend the Great Exhibition, as the event showcases the county to a global audience.

Dame Andrea has met the Ambassador to the UK from the Netherlands, and Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to discuss the exhibition. She also had meetings with the trade teams for Belgium and Japan.

She said: “Having already secured interest from others, it was great to have these meetings - highlighting how international trading and investment partnerships are vital to our growth. Hosting this exhibition was a pledge I made when elected and I’m delighted it’s becoming a reality.”

The Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire at the Japanese Embassy.

Siemens Energy is a main corporate sponsor with 100 businesses/organisations exhibiting.

Mark Alexander, Vice President of Small Gas Turbines, Siemens Energy Lincoln, said: “Lincoln has always been a place of world-class engineering and Siemens Energy is honoured to continue this. The exhibition is a platform to showcase our iconic heritage pieces to pioneering innovation, demonstrating that Lincolnshire shapes the local economy and global energy transition.”

Globella Events UK is an official partner and will present the Taste Zone – showcasing food, drink and hospitality.

Exhibitors include: RAF, STEP Fusion, Lincolnshire Cooperative, British Steel, Humber Freeport, Associated British Ports, and the Lincoln Institute of Agrifood Technology.

The Great Exhibition will take place at Lincolnshire Showground’s Epic Centre on Wednesday, October 22.

Register your free place for the event at https://greaterlincolnshire-cca.gov.uk/greatexhibition