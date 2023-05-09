Plans to bring a multi-million pound investment to Louth – creating hundreds of new jobs – have been revealed, and you are invited to have your say.

The site plan for Bride Hall Developments's Northfields Park development in Louth.

Bride Hall Developments has revealed plans for a £20 million investment into Northfields Park – a mixed-use retail and industrial development near Louth town centre in the vicinity of DS Smith Packaging, which will see hundreds of new jobs created.

Before the planning application is submitted, Bride Hall Developments has today (Tuesday) launched a public consultation which will run for a period of two weeks where local people are invited to have their say on the plans before the application is submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

The plans will see a Tesco – with 228 parking spaces – Costa coffee, and Home Bargains stores opened on the site, as well as a petrol station, a number of industrial units, and four acres of green space which will create new habitats for wildlife.

The proposal explains how there are plans in place to make the site easy to reach by foot or by bike, with new walkways, improved pedestrian crossings, the introduction of cycle parking and better wayfinding towards the town centre.

Northfields Park, says the plan, has been carefully designed to blend into the natural surroundings as “established mature trees and woodland will be retained around the boundary edges, creating a buffer zone to help maintain pleasant views and existing ecosystems”. New native planting will weave throughout the site.

A public exhibition will be held on Wednesday (May 17) from 3pm to 7.30pm at Louth Town Hall, Eastgate where people can hear more about the plans.

All feedback must be submitted by Tuesday, May 23.

