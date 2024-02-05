Bike shop 'up-cycles' into new premises

Owner, Jacob Greenan outside the new shop on Bridge St.

​Greenan Cycles first opened on Bridge Street in April 2020 at the height of the pandemic and saw a hugely successful first year as customers were keen to get out and enjoy what little time outdoors the quarantining rules would allow at the time.

The business, owned by Jacob Greenan, then faced a few spells of adversity over the next few years, including a downturn in sales when interest in cycling waned after the pandemic, and a huge impact on sales when Bridge Street was closed for bridge repairs in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Greenan Cycles has gone from strength to strength and the business has officially moved to a new premises, just down the street to the former A Hare & Sons building, which was officially opened on Saturday (February 3).

Owner Jacob Greenan with his dad, David Greenan. Photos:

Jacob said: “It’s great to have moved to a bigger shop as our old place just wasn’t quite big enough for what we wanted to do.

"It’s quite sad to be moving where we first started and it was sad when we were taking everything down off the walls, but our new place is much bigger so we can offer more.”

The new Greenan Cycles has much more floor space with segregated areas for the bikes on display and there is now a wider range of bicycles for all ages, and even now the addition of a coffee machine so customers can have a sit down with a hot drink while waiting for their bike to be repaired.