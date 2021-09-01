'Morning Glory' Oasis tribute band, at the Coach and Horses feer fest. EMN-210830-114456001

Landlord John Walker said the new Bike Fest and beer festival weekend was a fantastic success with live music and entertainment from Friday night through Saturday, with people camping over in the show field behind the pub.

John said they had planned it as an opportunity for people to get out after the pandemic restrictions and enjoy themselves.

“We had nice weather and 12 hours of live music,” he said: “We have ale drinkers looking to come again and we will probably do the event twice next year. It is not often a pub has a big events field attached.”

Tony and Dee Dolan at the beer fest in Billinghay. EMN-210830-114321001

They have a 1940s weekend coming up on September 10-12.

Antony Hampson, Teana Hampson and Harriet Hampson age 6 at the Coach and Horses beer fest. EMN-210830-114238001

Landlord John Walker and landlady Livia Muresan serving up refreshment at their beer fest. EMN-210830-114539001

BACA members on the Bikers Against Child Abuse stand. EMN-210830-114517001

'Morning Glory' Oasis tribute band on stage at the beer and bike fest in Billinghay. EMN-210830-114404001

Amiee-Mae Driver age 9 Mark Driver and Paula-Marie Driver age 7 at the Coach and Horses event. EMN-210830-114414001

Family time at the beer fest, Billinghay. EMN-210830-114435001

The Roberts family enjoy the beer and music. EMN-210830-114248001

Graller, Neshie and Carl from the Halfway Heroes M.C.C at the bike fest, Billinghay. EMN-210830-114258001

From left - Russ Smith, Matthew Marshall, Mia Marshall age 6, Jane Marshall and Kai Marshall age 3 enjoy the beer fest at the Coach and Horses event. EMN-210830-114309001

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210830-114332001

The Rocking Deltones performing on Saturday at Billinghay. EMN-210830-114226001

Air Ambulance fundraisers on their stall at the bike and beer fest, from left - David and Val Midgley, with Jacky Cooper. EMN-210830-114507001