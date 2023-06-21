Register
Binbrook-based fashion brand House of Flint featured on London Fashion Week catwalk

A tiny Wolds village is the home of an up and coming fashion brand which has appeared London Fashion Week.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 00:00 BST
House of Flint caters to all bodies. Photo: Zuzu Valla
House of Flint caters to all bodies. Photo: Zuzu Valla

​House of Flint, based in Binbrook, has been featured on the catwalk at London Fashion Week’s ‘Models of Diversity Fashion Revolution’ show.

The show is held by Models of Diversity, a charity campaigning for diversity and inclusion in the modelling, beauty and media industry.

Founded in 2019, House of Flint focuses on sustainable and versatile garments designed to fit and adjust to all bodies, with sizing running from XS to 5XL, using sustainable fabrics sourced from independent suppliers.

House of Flint's range includes gender neutral jumpsuits. Photo: Sammy Baker
House of Flint's range includes gender neutral jumpsuits. Photo: Sammy Baker

House of Flint’s clothing is versatile and long-lasting, and designed to adjust to changes in the body, and every garment is handmade to order to fit each individual wearer.

Founder Jessica Townsend said: “I started my brand as I wanted to be creating fashion that fit in with a slower and more sustainable way of living. that she designs her clothes to fit any body size or shape.

"I'd always thought the fashion industry wasn't a good fit for me, but once I discovered the slow fashion movement it felt like everything fell into place.

"I still design with sustainability as a main focal point, and creating garments that adjust to a changing body (any body!) is a big part of that.”

House of Flint's inclusive designs showcased at London Fashion Week. Photo credit: Edward Groover
House of Flint's inclusive designs showcased at London Fashion Week. Photo credit: Edward Groover

The inspirational show, which took place on June 12 at the Freemason’s Hall in Covent Garden, saw garments by Jessica including gender-neutral jumpsuits, Oeko-tex linen shirts, and statement dresses with floral appliqué detail, worn by models with a range of body shapes and disabilities.Jessica said it was an “incredible opportunity” to take part in London Fashion Week:

"Especially in the context of celebrating diverse models, something I’ve been passionate about since House of Flint’s inception,” she added, “All the garments were custom-made to fit the models, which is something I offer on all orders, and it was great to see them feature at this amazing event."I’m really proud of these designs which are inspired by the Lincolnshire countryside where I live.”For more information on House of Flint, and to see the range of styles, visit https://www.houseofflint.co.uk/

