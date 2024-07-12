Blackfriars Arts Centre: Boston appoint a new Executive Director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackfriars Arts Centre, Boston which was recently granted NPO status by Arts Council England has appointed Adey Ramsel as its new Executive Director. This appointment will strengthen the charity’s already significant presence in the Theatre and Arts Sector in Lincolnshire.

Adey, a Theatre and Arts industry specialist, joins Blackfriars from Tamworth Borough Council, where he was their Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager. During his tenure at Tamworth Adey managed the Grade II listed Assembly Rooms Theatre, as well as large outdoor events including outdoor theatre/cinema, fireworks displays, the town’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On, a 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Site and a 3 week celebration of live music concerts, sports and screening. Before that Adey managed The Regal Theatre in Worcestershire and brings over 25 years of experience working in the theatre and the arts, including management, producing, performance and directing. As well as the UK, Adey has worked significantly in the theatre industry in New Zealand.

Adey will be primarily responsible for leading the charity, including areas such as fundraising and financial management, organisation planning, developing business strategies, artistic direction and much more. His goal will be to bring the strategic development of the company in line with our new Arts Council NPO status, while leading on new opportunities to take Blackfriars into the future.

Adey Ramsel - the New Executive Director at Blackfriars Arts Centre, Boston

Robert Barclay, Chair of Blackfriars Arts Centre said: “We’re extremely excited to be welcoming Adey to the team. His wealth of experience in the theatre and arts industry is phenomenal. He has a track record of positive change in whatever organisation he has worked at, and we’re looking forward to that being replicated at Blackfriars ”

Commenting on his appointment, Adey said: “I’m really excited and honoured at the prospect of working alongside the community and professional groups to enhance the arts offer in Boston. Blackfriars is a great theatre, with a dedicated team of volunteers and staff with so much to offer not only the local town but the county as a whole. With the support of the Arts Council, and local stakeholders, Blackfriars will be a venue to watch out for.”

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director, Arts Council England said: “We’re delighted to welcome Adey Ramsel as the new Executive Director at Blackfriars Arts Centre in Boston. His extensive knowledge and experience in the theatre and cultural sector in Tamworth, and elsewhere, will make him a great leader for the venue, and we’re looking forward to seeing the benefit to local communities."

“Blackfriars Arts Centre is an important part of the local cultural offer and, as they enter their second year as part of the national portfolio, we hope to see the venue go from strength to strength under Adey’s leadership.”