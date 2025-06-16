Blackrow and OLG announce £80m strategic partnership to drive growth across the UK’s industrial heartlands

FUELLED BY AMBITION: Tony Booker, managing director of Blackrow Group, centre left, and Barry Taylor, managing director of OLG, centre right, flanked by, from left, Luke O'Brien, Structural and Piping Director, Blackrow; Chris Hamilton, Director of Technology, OLG; Nick Rands, Operations Director at Blackrow and Joanne Fox, Group Finance Director, OLG.

Two major engineering companies have forged a strategic partnership to align their combined strengths as they look to capitalise on a huge investment pipeline across the UK’s major industrial regions.

Blackrow Group and On Line Group Ltd (OLG) will deliver end-to-end engineering solutions, buoyed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Comprehensive Spending Review. It set out substantial government backing for energy and transport infrastructure, described as a timely backdrop for a collaboration with scale and ambition.

A £15 billion investment pipeline is now being unlocked in the two firms’ Humber heartland, after the Viking CCS carbon capture and storage project was supported in Westminster this week. It is the base infrastructure required to clean up the UK’s most carbon intensive industrial cluster, with a raft of power and process developments dependent on it, including hydrogen production and fuel switching, as well as further abatement technologies.

With almost 90 years of shared experience, the two organisations bring together collective annual revenues topping £80 million and a skilled workforce of more than 600 people. Operating across six strategic sites in Grimsby, Immingham, Leicester, Daresbury and Southampton, they have a manufacturing footprint spanning more than 250,000 sq ft, immediately serving the Humber, Midlands, North West and South East.

The partnership now integrates design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and mechanical services, delivering a comprehensive and complementary offering to industrial clients nationwide. Blackrow will lead on installation and mechanical services, while OLG will provide design and project management, ensuring seamless project delivery from concept to completion.

Tony Booker, Managing Director of Blackrow Group, said: “This is a momentous and proud milestone for Blackrow Group. At the heart of our ongoing success lies collaboration, which is critical to achieving the ambitious growth we have set for the future.

“This partnership enhances our ability to deliver engineering excellence not only within the Humber region but across the UK, providing unmatched value to our clients.

“With more than 80 years of combined expertise, this alliance strengthens our offering and positions us for continued success in the years ahead. Ultimately, partnerships are about people, and we are fortunate to have an exceptional team who are passionate and ready to collaborate on the exciting projects ahead.”

The collaboration also reflects a shared commitment to future-proof industry. Between them, Blackrow and OLG support more than 50 apprentices across six disciplines, ensuring a strong pipeline of talent. The two companies are actively working towards ISO 44001 certification, further formalising a collaborative model that places shared success and client value at the core of operations.

Blackrow plays a vital role in the renewables sector, with experience in designing and fabricating components for wind turbines, solar installations, and biofuel plants. OLG brings strong expertise from the downstream oil and gas sector.

Barry Taylor, Managing Director of OLG, said:“This is a significant and proud moment for OLG. Collaboration is a key factor in our ambitious growth plans and vital to deliver the anticipated activity within the Humber region and other UK industrial sectors.

“The complementary services this partnership now offers creates synergies and value for our clients, which we firmly believe can only enhance our clients’ experience.

“I truly believe this alliance will enhance our mutual competitive advantage and deliver success for the next generation. Partnerships are about people and we are lucky to have some outstanding people who will be excited to work together on our upcoming projects.”

Both believe the partnership sets a new benchmark for industrial collaboration, strengthening the UK’s engineering supply chain at a time when cooperation is seen as essential in delivering the scale and complexity of forthcoming projects. It is described as a shared investment in innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth, for the businesses, communities, clients and sectors they serve.