Bloom celebrated a successful opening day in Lincoln
To celebrate the juice bar’s official opening day, Bloom gave a free juice or smoothie to everyone who had signed up for Bloom’s rewards program.
The fun atmosphere was enhanced by Bloom’s enthusiastic staff, one of whom was dressed as a pineapple and paraded up and down the high street, delighting onlookers and spreading the word about Bloom's grand opening.
Adding to the celebration, Bloom staff handed out free flowers across town, each bearing a special advertisement for Bloom’s free juice or smoothie offer, which drew significant attention and participation.
Bloom was established to address the growing demand for healthier options on the high street. With a menu focused on fresh, made-to-order juices and smoothies, Bloom provides a nutritious alternative to the typical fast-food offerings, catering to the health-conscious community of Lincoln.
Jordan Dodd, Bloom's Regional Manager, commented: “We couldn’t be happier with the turnout and support from the Lincoln community. The high street has been calling out for healthier options, and the success of our opening day shows just how ready people are for a fresh, nutritious alternative. Seeing the excitement and long queues was truly rewarding. We’re thrilled to bring Bloom to Lincoln and look forward to serving our delicious, health-promoting products to even more customers.”
When asked what they thought of their smoothie, one happy customer said: “I love it; the flavours are delicious, and the staff are also really friendly. It’s nice to finally have something different; don’t be afraid to give it a try!”
Bloom’s opening day was not just about sales but about creating a vibrant, health-focused community hub. The overwhelming response underscores the need for healthier high street options and reaffirms Bloom’s commitment to expanding its reach.
The rewards program is still available to sign up for at bloomjuice.co.uk/bloom-rewards/. Bloom offers a rewards-based points system and a loyalty-based tier system.
For more updates, follow Bloom’s Instagram page @bloomjuiceofficial or visit bloomjuice.co.uk.
