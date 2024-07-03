Bloom celebrated a successful opening day in Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bloom Juice Co. is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its official opening day on Lincoln High Street. On June 20th, the community turned out in full force, resulting in long queues throughout the day and the production of 637 smoothies and juices.

To celebrate the juice bar’s official opening day, Bloom gave a free juice or smoothie to everyone who had signed up for Bloom’s rewards program.

The fun atmosphere was enhanced by Bloom’s enthusiastic staff, one of whom was dressed as a pineapple and paraded up and down the high street, delighting onlookers and spreading the word about Bloom's grand opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding to the celebration, Bloom staff handed out free flowers across town, each bearing a special advertisement for Bloom’s free juice or smoothie offer, which drew significant attention and participation.

Bloom Staff on Launch Day

Bloom was established to address the growing demand for healthier options on the high street. With a menu focused on fresh, made-to-order juices and smoothies, Bloom provides a nutritious alternative to the typical fast-food offerings, catering to the health-conscious community of Lincoln.

Jordan Dodd, Bloom's Regional Manager, commented: “We couldn’t be happier with the turnout and support from the Lincoln community. The high street has been calling out for healthier options, and the success of our opening day shows just how ready people are for a fresh, nutritious alternative. Seeing the excitement and long queues was truly rewarding. We’re thrilled to bring Bloom to Lincoln and look forward to serving our delicious, health-promoting products to even more customers.”

When asked what they thought of their smoothie, one happy customer said: “I love it; the flavours are delicious, and the staff are also really friendly. It’s nice to finally have something different; don’t be afraid to give it a try!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloom’s opening day was not just about sales but about creating a vibrant, health-focused community hub. The overwhelming response underscores the need for healthier high street options and reaffirms Bloom’s commitment to expanding its reach.

Bloom Staff Member in a Pineapple Costume

The rewards program is still available to sign up for at bloomjuice.co.uk/bloom-rewards/. Bloom offers a rewards-based points system and a loyalty-based tier system.