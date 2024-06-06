Bloom Lincoln’s official opening day announced with an exclusive offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bloom is delighted to announce the opening day of its Lincoln High Street store as Thursday, 20th June at 11am.

As part of the juice bar’s grand opening celebration, it is offering a complimentary juice or smoothie to all customers who sign up to the loyalty rewards platform via Bloom’s website simply by entering their mobile number.

Users who have signed up collect the free gift valid for opening day, as well as being notified of the soon-to-be released Bloom Rewards app. Those who visit the store on June 20th, the official opening day, scan their reward QR code and will receive a free juice or smoothie of their choice.

The Bloom app is designed to provide customers with an enhanced, seamless experience. It features an easy-to-navigate interface that allows users to explore the menu, learn more about nutritional information and health benefits, and stay informed about Bloom’s latest promotions and events.

Bloom's Official Opening Announced

Convenient, wholesome goodness is at the heart of the operation, with click–and–collect mobile ordering available for everyone from opening and delivery platforms soon to be announced.

Bloom Rewards App features:

Menu Exploration: Discover our range of made-to-order juices and smoothies crafted with the freshest ingredients.

Nutritional Information: Learn more about the wide range of health benefits contained in Bloom’s fresh juices and smoothies.

Exclusive Offers: Receive notifications about special promotions, new products, and upcoming events.

Membership Tiers: Collect points to redeem free products and earn membership points to gain access to exclusive events, merch, and more.

Jordan Dodd, Bloom's Regional Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our flagship store on Lincoln’s High Street. The community has been eagerly awaiting healthier options, and Bloom is here to answer that call. We’re excited to bring Lincoln a fresh, nutritious alternative as part of our ambitious expansion plan. Our official opening on June 20th will be an unforgettable day with complimentary smoothies and juices, plus many more surprises!

“The building works are progressing smoothly, and we’re on track for the big day. Our app will be ready for download soon, but in the meantime, make sure you sign up for Bloom Rewards, our loyalty program, to claim your free juice or smoothie on launch day. We can’t wait to see the finished store and welcome the wonderful people of Lincoln to Bloom!”

Bloom will officially open its doors on June 20th at 11am. Usual opening hours will be 8am-6pm Monday to Saturday and 9am – 5pm on Sunday. Located between CEX and Greggs on the High Street, the store features a modern, natural design. On the menu, customers will choose between the juice or smoothie menu, featuring a diverse range of flavours and ingredients that have been expertly crafted, alongside a fresh snack menu featuring loaf cake, energy balls and overnight oats, all freshly made in-store.

For more updates, follow Bloom’s Instagram page @bloomjuiceofficial or visit bloomjuice.co.uk.