Blooming brilliant wedding award for Rosedale House florists
Rosedale House Floral Designs in Horncastle won Wedding Florist of the Year in The Wedding Industry Awards’s East Midlands region, and owner Michelle Roworth has praised the hard work of her team for their success.
Michelle has owned the business since September 2016, and she first began just doing ten small weddings a year, but now they do more than double that amount every year and can offer the full range of floral services for weddings – from bridal bouquets and button holes to napkin and table decorations and even floral backdrop walls.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michelle career into floristry began with her also working as a PE teacher to supplement the business’s income, and she eventually decided to become a full-time florist, retraining in London.
She first opened a unit at 13 North Street in Horncastle, before expanding into number 7, and the business did so well she was able to full-time staff members and a part-time Saturday worker.
"We’re happy to do any sort of wedding, from just doing the bride’s bouquet and two bridesmaids to full event styling, and we like to work with our couples to help them plan their full concept,” Michelle said.
"We’ve got a great term here and we work really well together.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
One of the big weddings trends at the moment, Michelle said, is the boho chic look which sees a lot of pampas grass.
"We're very lucky to have a lot of wedding venues around here and they’re all great to work with.”
Michelle said that being nominated for the award in the Wedding Industry Award made her take stock of just how far they have come:
"I’ve always thought ‘if you’re stood still, you’re going backwards’ but the awards themselves are an opportunity to say that we’re doing ok!" she said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It’s an important thing for the high street as well to support local businesses,” she said, “We’d like to thank the couples who have voted for us, as well as our regular clients who keep coming back.”
The national finals of the Wedding Industry Awards will take place on January 24 at the Underglobe, on Bankside, London, where the Rosedale team will go up against regional winners from across the country hoping to be named the national winners in the Wedding Florist of the Year category.