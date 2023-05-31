Register
B&M set to open store in Mablethorpe

Those who enjoy browsing for a bargain will be excited by the news that a popular discount store is set to open in Mablethorpe...
By Rachel Armitage
Published 31st May 2023, 12:50 BST
B&M is set to open in Mablethorpe.

In a welcome boost to the local economy, B&M has announced the brand will be launching a brand-new store in the town, which is set to create 35 jobs for local people.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food.

There will also be a large selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and more.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”

The brand new 12,175 sqft. store will officially be opening its doors at 8am on Thursday June 22.

Related topics:B&MMablethorpe