Boston-area business expands network into Scotland

Gillan McDonald (left) and his brother Adam McDonald, Production manager.

Scotts Precision Manufacturing, an agricultural machinery manufacturer based in Eastville, has appointed Vegcraft Agricultural Engineering as sales and service agent for the country.

Derek Scott, managing director of Scotts, said: “We have been looking carefully for the right partner in Scotland who we feel is on the same wavelength. Vegcraft popped up on our radar after an enquiry by (sales manager) Gillan McDonald for a harvester upgrade. The conversation soon came round to haulm topping and it very quickly became apparent that we both could benefit each others’ businesses by partnering up.

“We are closely tied to farming backgrounds and have very close relationships with our customers, trust and understanding were key words in the way they do business and we liked that a lot.

“We’ve seen a significant rise in enquiries from their part of the world, and as we struggled lately to service these sales, especially with the Covid situation limiting about ability to travel long distances, so having a specialist vegetable machinery dealer at the heart of Scotland’s potato growing in the area makes a great deal of sense.”

Vegcraft was established in 1990 and focuses on farming, manufacturing of agricultural machinery, and machinery sales; it is based in Redford, north-east of Dundee.

Gillian said: “The banning of diquat had sparked a dramatic increase in toppers. The Scotts Trinity range of toppers is by far the best on the market, and we’re delighted to be able to represent them.”