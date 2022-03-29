Boston-area dog food brand donates more than four tonnes of dog food to good causes

Laughing Dog donations at Pupcakes Rescue.

Laughing Dog, of Old Leake, has provided six dog shelters and charitable organisations with a share of more than four tonnes of dog food.

The third-generation business says it plans to go further still in 2022.

Rowina Caesar, marketing assistant, said: “We understand the residual effects of the turmoil over the past few years on many smaller charities and charitable organisations, and so aim to both fundraise for and donate food to as many of these selfless causes as we can.”

Donations at Fen Bank Greyhound Rescue.

Among those to benefit from donations have been Boston’s Pupcakes Rescue and Friskney’s Fen Bank Greyhound Rescue Sanctuary.

Liz Seal, director at Pupcakes Rescue, said: “We would like to extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the team at the Laughing Dog Food. Their generous food donations have ensured that all of our dogs continue to receive nutritious food whilst in our care at Pupcakes Rescue.

“We love being able to partner with local businesses, and Laughing Dog Food is an example to the community.”

Mick Fern, kennel manager at Fen Bank Greyhound Rescue Sanctuary, said: “To adjust to their new lives, our ex-racing Greyhounds need two things, a warm, caring home and good food. We aim to provide the first and our friends at Laughing Dog Food provide the second.”