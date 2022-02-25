Boston-area manufacturer expands network for third time in three years

An agricultural business based near Boston has grown its operation again.

By David Seymour
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:24 pm
Rob Lloyd (left) and Lee Watkins, of RM Agricultural Engineering.

Scotts Precision Manufacturing, of Eastville, has extended its distribution network with the appointment of a new sales and service agent to cover the West Midlands.

The company – a manufacturer of vegetable harvesting and cleaning equipment – has given the role to RM Agricultural Engineering, of Leominster, Herefordshire.

The appointment follows two similar developments in the past four years.

In 2019 (the year Scotts celebrated its 25th anniversary and a £325,000 expansion of its factory), it announced it was now working closely with Yorkshire & Humber to provide service and support to customers in North Lincolnshire and Yorkshire; then, in 2021, it announced such a partnership with Vegcraft for Scotland.

Speaking about the appointment with RM Agricultural Engineering, Derek Scott, managing director at Scotts, said: “We have worked with Rob and Marie Lloyd, the owners, for a number of years, from their humble beginnings to what is today – a thriving and specialist business supporting their local root crop growers.

“It’s very important for us to work with like-minded people with a clear focus on the root crop industry. Rob’s background in potatoes is second-to-none and we feel privileged to work alongside businesses of this calibre.”

Rob, from RM Agricultural Engineering, said: “All of Scotts products are designed and manufactured at their brand new factory in Lincolnshire. Supporting a truly British product has a certain kudos about it which we know our customers will find appealing too.”

