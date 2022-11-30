Boston-area vegetable firm raises £5,500 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

Staples Vegetables of Wrangle have donated £5,500 to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance after holding a huge Halloween-themed fundraiser.

Some of those who supported Staples Vegetables Halloween fundraiser for the Air Ambulance.

This year the family-run business welcomed around 1,250 staff and their families, along with some of their regular contractors, to their annual Halloween evening of games, laughter and merriment.

Local businesses were invited to make donations to create a mega tombola or to simply donate into the charity pot. The firm say the response to this was ‘incredible’.

Accommodation and welfare manager, Kim Burrell explained why they choose to support the charity: “Unfortunately, we have had to use the air ambulance in the past. In a time of immense pressure, the crew have always been incredible.

"They are such a skilled bunch of amazing people, and we are lucky to have them looking after us. Our staff often work in remote areas of the county and in an emergency a road ambulance may struggle to reach the location. The air ambulance then becomes a critical resource.

“Agriculture is widely known as a high-risk industry and despite all the safety steps you put in place there will still be incidents and illnesses that need specialist help fast and therefore we chose to support you.”