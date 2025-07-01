Boston-based Fold Hill Foods scoops double win in prestigious pet awards

Despite launching less than a year ago, Ruffingtons – part of the Boston-based Fold Hill Foods family – is celebrating a phenomenal win at this year’s Pet Product Marketing Awards, taking home the gold award for Retailer Recommended Emerging Brand of the Year.

It is joined by Fold Hill Food’s newly acquired business, Brambles, which won the Retailer Recommended Wild Animal Product of the Year.

The award wins come just nine months after Ruffingtons began trading, making its debut appearance at PATS in September 2024. Since, the company has announced major stockist listings including in multi-site specialist pet retailer, Pets Corner, and within online retailer, Very; as well as earning high-profile endorsements from the likes of radio DJ Scott Mills, actor Bradley Riches, and TV personality Ollie Locke.

Pet Product Marketing commented: “Ruffingtons is connecting with owners, and the trade, because its range taps into the pet humanisation trend. Owners treat their pets as valued family members – no longer add-ons – and this means involving them in family celebrations! The artisan luxury treats give a way for owners to spoil their pets at a good price point. Expect Ruffingtons to continue to break through!”

Ruffingtons is a curated collection of seven patisserie-style, luxury dog treats. Available directly online and through stockists, the range includes Dog Eclairs, Terrier Truffles, and Canine Cupcakes. These hand-decorated, edible works of art are free from artificial additives, hand-finished, and are all beautifully packaged and sealed with love.

It was an abundant award win for Fold Hill Foods, after the company’s recently acquired business Brambles also achieved the Wild Animal Product of the Year award for the Crunchy Hedgehog Food. Brambles, a manufacturer of food for hedgehogs, swans, and ducks, joined the company’s portfolio in March of this year.

Ben Mankertz, Managing Director of Fold Hill Foods said: “We’re extremely proud of the way Ruffingtons has made a splash in the market, and the success Brambles has achieved since joining the Fold Hill Foods family. Thank you and congratulations to everyone who has worked to make the brands the triumph they are.”