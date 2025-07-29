Boston Borough Council’s Building Control nominated for national award

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

Boston Borough Council’s Building Control team has been shortlisted for a prestigious national honour at the 2025 LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Building Excellence Awards. The team is in the running for the coveted title of Local Authority Building Control Team of the Year.

The LABC Building Excellence Awards celebrate the vital work of public sector building control teams across the UK, recognising their role in ensuring construction projects are safe, high-quality, and sustainable.

As the largest business-to-business awards event in the country, the national ceremony will take place in January 2026.

What makes this nomination particularly meaningful is that it comes directly from customers, who put forward their local authority when submitting a project, highlighting the trust and satisfaction Boston’s team has earned.

Councillor John Baxter, Portfolio Holder for Housing at Boston Borough Council, said: “For Boston’s Building Control Services to be recognised as one of the best teams in the country is a fantastic achievement.

“Our inspectors have studied and passed tough exams while still doing their day-to-day jobs, which shows real dedication.

“I want to say a big thank you and well done to everyone involved. Working closely with East Lindsey and South Holland has helped us build a strong team that keeps delivering great service.”

Congratulations to the team for their hard work and resilience during a time of significant industry change, and best of luck in the final round!