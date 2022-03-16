Boston branch of Lincolnshire law firm raise £2,000 for life-saving cause

Representatives from Chattertons visited the LNAA headquarters at Waddington to deliver their cheque for £9,500. From left - Tanya Taylor - Corporate Partnerships Manager at LNAA, Kate Twigg - Partner, Private Client at Chattertons Sleaford, Sarah Twigg - Private Client Executive at Chattertons Horncastle, Gemma Smyth - Finance Manager at Chattertons Lincoln.

Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management amassed the sum for its chosen charity – the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) – through a series of mostly in-house fundraising events over the past two years.

In all, £9,489 was raised for the cause.

In Boston, staff contributed more than £2,000 to this total.

Fundraising activities included: sweepstakes (on sporting tournaments, but also Stricty Come Dancing), photography competitions, Christmas jumper days, raffles, sponsored walks, and an office tuck shop.

Katherine Bunting, partner and head of Chattertons’ charity committee, said: “Every year the company votes and selects a charity that we will raise money for. In 2020 we chose LNAA and also decided to continue supporting them in 2021.

“We are hugely proud of the efforts of all our staff over the past two years and truly hope the money everyone worked so hard to raise will help keep the ambucopter flying and doing its vital work.”

Tanya Taylor, LNAA’s corporate partnerships manager, said: “I would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to you all for your amazing support over the past two years. Covid presented us all with so many challenges and your dedication, enthusiasm and fundraising really is appreciated.

“Your support and donations help keep our helicopter in the sky and our Critical Care Cars on the road giving patients the best chance of survival. Thank you so much once again for making a difference.”

The firm is now planning a calendar of fundraising events for the Stroke Association, its latest chosen charity.