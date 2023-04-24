Prezzo has announced a strategic review of its business to focus on ‘better performing restaurants’, with a view to ensuring ‘long-term, sustainable growth’, it says.
The review will see the closure of 46 loss-making sites across the country, including Boston’s branch in Wide Bargate where 16 people are employed. As of today (Monday, April 24), the branch was closed. Across the 46 sites, 810 team members are affected.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The remaining Prezzo restaurant portfolio includes restaurants which are in ‘better locations to cater to changing consumer habits’ such as ‘shopping centres, retail parks, tourist destinations, and travel hubs’, the business says.
The company informed all affected colleagues today of the closures and launched a consultation process.
It says it will work to re-deploy as many staff internally as possible and will support others in finding new opportunities.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dean Challenger, chief executive of Prezzo, said: “The last three years have been some of the hardest times I have ever seen for the high street and I’m extremely proud of the way our colleagues have retained Prezzo’s position as an appealing, trusted, great value food and drink experience.
“But the reality is that the cost-of-living crisis, the changing face of the high street and soaring inflation has made it impossible to keep all our restaurants operating profitably. That is why we have made the difficult decision to close 46 sites where the post-Covid recovery has proved harder than we had hoped.
“We will work to find suitable alternative roles in other Prezzo restaurants for all those hard-working colleagues impacted by the announcement and support those who cannot be accommodated in finding new opportunities.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We believe the tough decisions we are making today will ensure Prezzo can continue serving communities with high-quality, accessible Italian-inspired meals for many more years to come.”
Prezzo has seen key costs rise in the past year, including more than doubling of utility bills which now represent nine per cent of total revenues as well continued inflationary pressures on core ingredients – dough balls +15 per cent, pizza sauce +28 per cent, diced mozzarella +18 per cent, spaghetti +40 per cent, and double digit wage inflation.
Customer numbers are ‘strong’ in high footfall areas but in other locations, remain below pre-pandemic levels, the business added.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After the closures, 97 sites would remain, with 2,000 staff employed.
The list of sites closing is:
Beccles
Billericay
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bolton
Borehamwood
Boston
Bracknell
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brentwood
Buckhurst Hill
Buckingham
Chichester
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chingford
Colchester
Corby
Didcot
Advertisement
Advertisement
Eastbourne
Egham
Eltham
Ely
Advertisement
Advertisement
Epsom
Fleet
Glasgow, St Vincent Place
Hailsham
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harpenden
Livingston
Lyndhurst
Maidstone
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mere Green
Mill Hill
Oxford
Plymouth
Advertisement
Advertisement
Redditch
Redhill
Rugby
Shepperton
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shirley
Sidcup
St Neots
Stowmarket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tenterden
Tunbridge Wells
Weybridge
Whitstable
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wickford
Wimborne
Winchester
Woodford Green