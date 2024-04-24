Boston business aims to convert apartments into flats after decline in bookings

The County Hall Apartments, Boston.

Smartmove Hotels has taken the action in relation to The County Hall Apartments, in Church Close, part of the same building that houses the Waterfall Plaza Shopping Centre.

It follows a decline in bookings since The Arundell Hotel – another Smartmove Hotels property – opened next door in September of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County Hall Apartments opened six years ago and comprised three two-bed and six three-bed apartments.

Inside The Arudell Hotel, Boston.

The business says it aims to secure planning permission to convert the space into self-service flats.

It said the decision was taken last month and no jobs were being lost as a result, with staff being moved to different properties within the group.

A spokesman said: “Since we opened The Arundell Hotel, we’ve seen a reduction in reservations at The County Hall Apartments, therefore have taken the decision to remove it from our serviced accommodation offering, and convert it into nine standalone high quality self-service flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All guests have been approached and offered either a full refund, or the opportunity to be relocated into a different property at no additional cost, whether it be a holiday home, hotel oralternative serviced apartment.”

Other sites in the Smart Move portfolio include: Quayside Hotel, in London Road; No. Twenty Hotel & Bar, in Wormgate; The Stanley Hotel, in High Street; and Grant House, in Grants Lane.

The Arundell Hotel forms part of the former local authority building that is also home to Boston Library.

It opened last year following a £2 million investment by Boston entrepreneur Alistair Arundell, owner of Smartmove Hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Standard at the time: “When the opportunity arose to purchase this significant building, I jumped at the chance.