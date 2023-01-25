Boston businesses and community groups urged to apply for share of £2.62million

​​Businesses and communities in Boston are set to benefit from £2.62million of new funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

Boston Borough Council is inviting eligible local organisations to submit their interest in the funding, which will help to support projects and programmes that help to provide high quality skills training and increase life chances across the borough.

A total of £2.19million has been awarded to Boston by the Government through the UKSPF, with a further £430,000 available through the REPF, a separate fund focused on addressing the challenges faced by rural areas.

All of the funding must have been invested by March 31, 2025.

Investment in local projects and programmes will be focused around three key themes;

- Communities and place to develop and promote Boston’s heritage; addressing the challenges of integration with migrant workers; supporting the High Street; investment in community facilities; enhancing the cultural and heritage offer.

- Support local business invest for future growth; encouraging new businesses to establish; helping local social and community enterprises to innovate and grow; diversifying the local economy; encouraging investment in new technologies.

· People and skills: Supporting social enterprises to deliver training and development in the community; engaging both the migrant population and over 65’s in training and development activity.

The fund will be administered by the Council, with the decision making process supported through the expert insight and feedback of a group made up of representatives from local businesses, community organisations, education providers, investors and other key sectors.

All money will be allocated based on the quality and impact of the projects, not on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis.

Councillor Nigel Welton, deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic development and planning, said: “It is great news that Boston has received this much-needed Government support, and I look forward to working with a variety of local organisations and businesses from across different sectors and communities, to ensure that its benefits reach as many of our residents and workers as possible.

“This funding could be the perfect opportunity to get those innovative and original ideas off the ground that can deliver positive and lasting change to our Borough. I would encourage any local organisation who has a project or programme in mind to read the bidding guide and send in an expression of interest.”

Matt Warman MP said: “The £2.62 million Shared Prosperity funding to Boston comes on top of the £21.9 million Town Deal and £14.8 million in Levelling Up Funding and shows the Government’s commitment to Levelling Up Boston and Lincolnshire as a whole. It represents a huge vote of confidence in the vision for regeneration and growth put forward by Boston Borough Council and the Town Deal board.

“The request for expressions of interest for projects meeting the three priorities of this latest fund is a great opportunity for even more local organisations to join in driving innovation, growth and community in our town.”