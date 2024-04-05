One of the businesses that benefitted: Dan Revell-Wiseman and Lee Revell-Wiseman of ‘The Greenhouse’ a Café in Church Street, Boston. They received Grant Funding from the programme towards items of kitchen equipment and to purchase the Barista Coffee Machine pictured.

Businesses in Boston town have been boosted by grants totalling more than £165,000 towards buying vital equipment to help them grow.

The grants have been awarded by The Centre for Food and Fresh Produce Logistics to 26 businesses as an element of project work with the University of Lincoln aimed at increasing business profitability. Grants are available up to £10,000 with a maximum of 50% of spend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Centre for Food and Fresh Produce Logistics is an innovative programme that brings businesses together with University of Lincoln experts who provide support and guidance that is bespoke to the needs of the business.

A spokesperson for the programme said: “These grants have also leveraged over £283,000 of private sector investment and enabled equipment purchases that may not have proceeded without support.”

A Boston Town Deal project funded by the Towns Fund, it is currently working with over 70 businesses in the town, providing a range of services such as technical and scientific support, business planning, workforce development and training delivered by Boston College.

One of the businesses that benefitted was The Greenhouse café in Church Street, which received Grant Funding from the programme towards items of kitchen equipment and to purchase the Barista Coffee Machine. The coffee machine was previously rented from Stokes but the programme provided 50% of the costs towards its purchase, which reduced rental outgoings and enhanced profitability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Programme Manager David Thorpe from the University of Lincoln said: “Now that the programme has entered the final few months of delivery it is important that Boston Town businesses contact us to check on eligibility in terms of location and industrial sector. We are keen to ensure that businesses do not miss out on this opportunity to enhance profits and develop the workforce – all at no cost to the business”.

Neil Kempster, Chair of Boston Town Deal Board said: “It is fantastic to see that there has been such significant take up of the grants offered through the programme, helping businesses in Boston to enhance their offer.

“We know that the food sector plays a key role in the local economy which is why the range of support that the Centre for Food and Fresh Produce Logistics provides is so important.