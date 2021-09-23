Boston care home staff thrilled by 14 days of gifts for work during Covid-19

Donna Osborn and Julie Bee, of Avocet House Care Home, with movie night-in bundles.

Tanglewood Care Homes made the gesture at Hunters Creek, in Boston, Avocet House, in Wyberton, and Toray Pines, in Coningsby, plus its care homes in Spalding, Horncastle, Alford and Lincoln, last month.

The idea came from managing director Mandy Jackson, who wanted to do something special to recognise the dedication shown by staff amid Covid-19. She was assisted in the task by personal assistant Wendy Trotter.

Daily treats included: pampering bath sets, cupcakes and bubbly, ice cream and scratch cards, sleep well packs, movie night-in bundles, fish and chips, and a raffle, with prizes including a helicopter ride and weekend away.

Dawn Hunt, Chloe Newton, Amber Porter, and Lisa Smith, of Hunters Creek Care Home.

Rachel French, home manager at Hunters Creek Care Home, said: “My team were thrilled to receive their daily gifts over the 14 days, it was amazing! On behalf of the community at Hunters Creek I would like to say ‘thank you, Tanglewood’ – it’s does us all good to feel so valued and appreciated. This was an amazing gesture and one that we will be remembered for some time.”

Activities coordinator at Avocet House Care Home Mary Walsh said: “It was amazing to receive the gifts each day. It was totally unexpected and just the loveliest gesture, my whole family got caught up in the excitement and especially loved the movie pack! It was a fantastic two weeks and we feel very much appreciated. Thank you Tanglewood, it really made a difference.”

Regional manager Andi Barker said: “This was a great way to show our team members that they are appreciated. We employ some of the most dedicated, hard-working and caring people in the sector and we sincerely thank them for everything they do. They are fantastic.”

Mandy said: “There are never enough ways to say thank you to our team members, but I hope that this is a great start.”

Agnija Rezanova and Wendy Gray, of Avocet House Care Home.