Boston department store to re-launch weeks after closure, saying it ‘refuses to give up’ on town

A department store in Boston which closed at the start of the month is set to re-launch next weekend, saying it ‘refuses to give up’ on the town.

By David Seymour
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST
Rebos is planning a re-launch in Boston before the month is out.Rebos is planning a re-launch in Boston before the month is out.
Rebos is planning a re-launch in Boston before the month is out.

Rebos, in Strait Bargate, closed on Saturday, April 1, just 16 months after it took on the unit formerly occupied by Oldrids.

The business put the closure down to soaring energy bills – between £30,000 and £50,000 a month, it said.

However, ahead of the closure, it also told The Standard that it was planning to bring retail back to the unit in some form.

Now, shoppers are being given an idea of what a re-launched Rebos will look like.

In a statement headed 'Rebos refuses to give up on Boston', CEO Serkan Arslan said: “Having received the town's extreme upset after Rebos' store closure, management have decided to reconsider and give back to their loyal shoppers by re-launching the store with a re-vamp and several new additions to its shop floors. The Rebos team are determined to not give up on Boston, but instead bring a new exciting family destination.”

The statement promises:

* A 'fresh new feel' to the store through refurbishment and decoration

* A ‘Rebos Kids Play Zone’ on the store's second floor, which will include a soft play area

* The renovation of the Rebos Café and Restaurant. This is now under new management, Rebos says, and a new chef has joined from The George Hotel, Stamford

* New menus, focused on fresh, locally sourced and home-made cooked-to-order dishes

* A brand new hair and beauty salon on the store's second floor

* A ‘Rebos outlet’ offering designer brand items for less

* And 'focus on great value for money products'

“Family values are important to us here at Rebos,” Mr Arslan continued in his statement. “We want to make sure the re-launch of Rebos allows our shoppers to recognise the store as the perfect ‘family destination’ to bring you and your loved ones to.”

The date for the planned re-launch is Saturday, April 22.

