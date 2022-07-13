Boston garden centre grows community connections with free children's workshops and support for town school

Youngsters from Hawthorn Tree Primary School, in Boston - the latest Helping Your Community Grow winners.

The sessions at Dobbies, in Wainfleet Road, begins on Sunday, July 3, with Magnificent Microgreens.

This will teach youngsters about the science of leaf vegetables, showcasing their health benefits and their use in kitchens.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those attending will also have the chance to make their own windowsill planter, so they can grow their own greens at home.

Then, on July 27 and August 10, the centre will be holding Summer Holiday Club sessions for children aged four to 10.

These interactive workshops will explore how children can help plants and wildlife to flourish in their gardens.

To book a date, visit events.dobbies.com

The sessions are just the latest way in which the garden centre is getting involved in the community following its launch in 2021.

It recently announced the winner of its Helping Your Community Grow initiative for 2022.

Through the scheme, Hawthorn Tree Primary School, in Boston, will receive support in creating an outdoor learning area for children to explore the natural world by growing their own fruit and vegetables and encouraging wildlife to flourish. A spokesman for the school said: “We’re thrilled to have won Dobbies’ Helping Your Community Grow initiative and are looking forward to bringing our project to life.”