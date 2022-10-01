Boston garden centre invites families to help it celebrate Halloween

Dobbies, in Wainfleet Road, Boston, is counting down to Halloween.

Dobbies, in Wainfleet Road, will be hosting the Little Scare-lings sessions from October 27-30.

They are aimed at children aged from three to 10, but younger ones will be able to take part with adult supervision.

Tickets are priced at £8.99 for children and £6.99 for adults. To book, visit events.dobbies.com. The cost includes a meal for children, and cake with tea/coffee for adults (or afternoon tea for one at £13.50).