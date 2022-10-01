Boston garden centre invites families to help it celebrate Halloween
A garden centre in Boston is inviting families to take part in some Halloween-themed fun next month.
Dobbies, in Wainfleet Road, will be hosting the Little Scare-lings sessions from October 27-30.
They are aimed at children aged from three to 10, but younger ones will be able to take part with adult supervision.
Tickets are priced at £8.99 for children and £6.99 for adults. To book, visit events.dobbies.com. The cost includes a meal for children, and cake with tea/coffee for adults (or afternoon tea for one at £13.50).
Children will have the chance to perfect their scare tactics, showcase their monster strut in a group parade, and take part in making their very own monster plant pot to take home.