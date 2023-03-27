Boston gets own brand and website to promote area to visitors here and abroad

​A new brand and website designed to promote Boston as a visitor destination – here and abroad – has been launched.

The new Discover Boston website.

Discover Boston has been created by Destination Lincolnshire, a body dedicated to supporting the county’s visitor economy, in collaboration with local businesses, the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

It was recently launched at an event at Boston United Football Club. The goal is to raise the profile of the borough and showcase the reasons why people – residents and tourists – should spend their leisure time in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for the project described Boston as ‘a unique jewel in the crown of Lincolnshire’.

At the launch event ... Pictured (from left), Rebecca Johnson, relationship executive at Destination Lincolnshire; Coun Richard Austin, portfolio holder for heritage at Boston Borough Council; Jennie Lowthian, campaign manager at Destination Lincolnshire; Niki Shepheard, inward investment officer at Boston Borough and East Lindsey District Councils; and Reece Smith, digital executive at Destination Lincolnshire.

Charlotte Goy, Destination Lincolnshire CEO, said: “Boston already has international appeal and we’re excited to develop this further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Not only will we connect more people to their ancestral homes, but we also hope to attract new visitors and positively influence perceptions of the district. Together, we will tell a very compelling story around Boston’s visitor and cultural offer and shine a spotlight on the area.”

Coun Richard Austin, portfolio holder for heritage at the borough council, said: “Boston has a long and rich heritage which has shaped the town to what it is today. Its history will always be a major pull to bring in tourism and support the local £90m visitor economy.

“With Discover Boston now live, we have the support and tools we need to relaunch Boston as a visitor destination and tap further into that market and support the heritage assets and the businesses in the town.”

Advertisement

Advertisement