Boston gym wins double honours at county level

Pictured (from left) Joseph Pinner (friend), Sarah Chenery (owner), Thomas Chenery (owner), and Callum Hallam (friend).

Mayhem Gym, part of the Riverside Industrial Estate, picked up Best New Business in Lincolnshire and Best Health and Fitness Business in Lincolnshire at the 2022 Englands Business Awards for the East Midlands region.

It followed a nomination from a member of the public.

The business opened in the spring of last year.

A close-up of the awards.

Co-owner Tom Chenery said the business was ‘amazed’, ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘eternally grateful’ to receive the honours.