Boston gym wins double honours at county level
A Boston gym is celebrating after winning two awards at county level.
Mayhem Gym, part of the Riverside Industrial Estate, picked up Best New Business in Lincolnshire and Best Health and Fitness Business in Lincolnshire at the 2022 Englands Business Awards for the East Midlands region.
It followed a nomination from a member of the public.
The business opened in the spring of last year.
Co-owner Tom Chenery said the business was ‘amazed’, ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘eternally grateful’ to receive the honours.
“Thank you to everyone past and present that has set foot in Mayhem Gym. You make it what it is – one big family,” he added. “Thank you to everyone that voted for us for these awards.”