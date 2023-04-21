A hospice offering end-of-life care in Boston has been named as a finalist in the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards.

The Butterfly Hospice, Boston.

Staff at the Butterfly Hospice Trust say they are ‘thrilled’ to have been shortlisted in the highly competitive Charitable Business of the Year category.

The awards aims to showcase and promote businesses that demonstrate resilience and outstanding business acumen which contributes towards the growth and development of the local community.

The charity's hard work, dedication and commitment to providing exceptional care to guests and their families has earned it a spot among the best businesses in Lincolnshire.

Expressing her delight, Bridget MacPherson, CEO for the Butterfly Hospice, said: "We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised as a finalist in the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of our entire team, who work are committed to providing the very best for our guests and their families.

"We are extremely proud to be considered among the best charitable businesses in the region."

As a finalist in the Charitable Business of the Year category, the trust has received exemplary recognition for its charitable work and commitment to providing outstanding care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A trust spokesperson added: “To be shortlisted is a remarkable achievement considering the increased participation in the awards with over 30% more entries compared to the previous year.

“The charity extends its gratitude to the organisers of the awards and is proud to have received the recognition of being named as a finalist.”