Boston hospitality group doing its bit to care for staff mental health

A Boston-based hospitality business has taken steps to protect the mental wellbeing of its staff.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 4:34 pm
The White Hart Hotel, in Boston, one of the properties managed by The Coaching Inn Group.

More than 40 members of the senior management team at The Coaching Inn Group have now received accredited training to help deal with mental health issues.

The business operates hotels and inns in market towns across the country, including The White Hart, in Boston.

Head of human resources Chris Moores says lockdown has brought extreme uncertainty for those working in the hospitality sector.

Chris Moores, head of human resources with The Coaching Inn Group.

“We put our team at The White Hart and all our other hotels at the heart of our core business principles and making sure that we have mental health support available if needed at each of our inns reaffirms our commitment to support our people,” he said.