Boston hospitality group doing its bit to care for staff mental health

More than 40 members of the senior management team at The Coaching Inn Group have now received accredited training to help deal with mental health issues.
The business operates hotels and inns in market towns across the country, including The White Hart, in Boston.
Head of human resources Chris Moores says lockdown has brought extreme uncertainty for those working in the hospitality sector.
“We put our team at The White Hart and all our other hotels at the heart of our core business principles and making sure that we have mental health support available if needed at each of our inns reaffirms our commitment to support our people,” he said.