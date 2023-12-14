A Boston-based hospitality business has finished runner-up in a national survey of the UK’s best small hotel chains.

The White Hart, in Boston, part of the Coaching Inn Group. Library image

The Coaching Inn Group – which operates the White Hart Hotel, in Boston, and Admiral Rodney, in Horncastle – narrowly missed out on first place in the Which? poll.

The business achieved a 79 per cent approval rating in the survey, one per cent behind the The Brend Collection, which operates luxurious hotels, restaurants, and spas in Devon and Cornwall.

It comes shortly after The Coaching Inn Group was named Hotel Group of the Year for 2023-24.

Chief executive officer Kevin Charity said the 79 per cent approval rating was ‘an outstanding vote of confidence’ from guests.