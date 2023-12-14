Boston hotel group finishes runner-up in national poll
The Coaching Inn Group – which operates the White Hart Hotel, in Boston, and Admiral Rodney, in Horncastle – narrowly missed out on first place in the Which? poll.
The business achieved a 79 per cent approval rating in the survey, one per cent behind the The Brend Collection, which operates luxurious hotels, restaurants, and spas in Devon and Cornwall.
It comes shortly after The Coaching Inn Group was named Hotel Group of the Year for 2023-24.
Chief executive officer Kevin Charity said the 79 per cent approval rating was ‘an outstanding vote of confidence’ from guests.
“It is also a tremendous credit to all the enthusiastic teams whose whole ethos is to offer hospitality from the heart at the group’s 32 hotels and inns in market towns across the country,” he added.