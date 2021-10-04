Boston McDonald’s hit by CO2 shortage, taking fizzy drinks off the menu for a time

The issue at the Queen Street restaurant lasted from about 2pm until 8am or so this morning, a spokesman for the business told the Standard.

“Carbonated soft drinks were temporarily unavailable at our restaurant in Boston yesterday due to a shortage of CO2, but were returned to the menu first-thing this morning,” they said. “This was an isolated issue that was quickly resolved and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

They said it was the first time they had heard about a CO2 issue in the business.