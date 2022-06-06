Boston school invites businesses to attend careers event and help pupils plan for their future

An example of a vocational course offered at Haven High. Exhibitors already lined up for the event include: Butlins, the Fire Service, Police, the NHS, Boston College, the Cadets Force and the Armed Forces.

Impact FEST 2022 will staged by Haven High Academy at the school’s Marian Campus on July 6.

It aims to raise pupil aspiration and enable them to make informed choices about their future.

All pupils from years seven to 10 will attend the event for the chance to meet with employers, educational establishments, and other exhibitors. They will spend one hour in each of the five zones: arts and community (volunteers and charity); STEM and enterprise; health and social care (human and animals); uniform public services and catering, hospitality, nutrition; and fitness; and business and enterprise.

Haven High Academy’s director of careers and aspirations, Kimberley Pickersgill, said: “Impact FEST last ran in 2019 and is a totally free opportunity for the business community, educational establishments, and our local community to come into our school and have a meaningful encounter with all of the students from Haven High Academy.

“It is my responsibility to ensure that our students experience as many opportunities as possible that will positively influence their education and career pathways – and Impact FEST is one of those opportunities.

“I welcome any employer or organisation that would like to influence and support Haven’s students in the future, ensuring they become happy and successful citizens, to contact me.”