Boston shop to hold fundraiser for children in Ukraine

Team members at Currys, Boston, where a fundraiser is to be held in aid of people affected by the crisis in the Ukraine.

Currys, in Trinity Street, is to hold the event next Saturday, April 15, from 10am to 5pm.

Details for the day are still being finalised, but the aim is to offer something for all ages.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One feature, though, will be a raffle, which has, so far, received donations from Dobbies Gardens Centre, Bell Brothers Nurseries, The White Hart, Boston Golf Club, Bloon Away Boston, Ali’s Balloon Creations, and Summers Creative Cakes. Strips cost £1 and are on sale in-store now.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to UNICEF and its work to support children in the Ukraine.