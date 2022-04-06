Boston shop to hold fundraiser for children in Ukraine

Currys, in Trinity Street, is to hold the event next Saturday, April 15, from 10am to 5pm.
Details for the day are still being finalised, but the aim is to offer something for all ages.
One feature, though, will be a raffle, which has, so far, received donations from Dobbies Gardens Centre, Bell Brothers Nurseries, The White Hart, Boston Golf Club, Bloon Away Boston, Ali’s Balloon Creations, and Summers Creative Cakes. Strips cost £1 and are on sale in-store now.
Sales manager, James Chalkley, said: “As a store, we wanted to play our part to help those in need and to be a beacon for the community at this current time.”