Boston shopkeeper calls for more to be done to tackle street drinking as she plans move after 30-plus years

​A Boston shopkeeper has called for more to be done to tackle street drinking as she prepares to relocate her business due to the issue.

Westlands, leaving West Street, Boston.

​Wendy Reed, 61, is moving her fabrics and alterations business Westlands to Main Ridge East after more than 30 years in West Street.

There, a little out of the town centre, she hopes to be free of the challenges she and her employees have faced from street drinking in recent years.

These include public urination near the shop (even during trading hours) and vomit that had to be cleared from the entrance, professionally, with acid.

Hoping for better in Main Ridge East, Wendy Reed, owner of Westlands, and Maddi Clark, partner.

“When I come to work in the morning, the first thing I have to do is take the bottles off the windowsill,” she said.

In addition, she says customers report feeling intimidated by groups of people drinking in the street.

“The customers daren’t come,” she said, saying the issue is particularly strong on a Friday afternoon.

“On a Friday, there’s a crowd of them,” she said.

She called for more to be done to tackle street drinking in the town, saying it had ‘absolutely’ cost her trade.“They should stop the drinking in the street,” she said.

“I’m taking a gamble,” she said. “I’m moving out of the town centre and I’m hoping it pays off.”

Maddi Clarke, 19, a partner in the business also sounded a note of optimism with the move.

"I think it will do us good and hopefully we will get a few new customers as well,” she said.

A spokesman for Boston Borough Council told The Standard: “We know that there are several issues regarding the behaviour of individuals which is impacting on the way our town is perceived. Street drinking in this area is one such example of this.

“We are continuing to work closely with our partners and Lincolnshire Police to ensure that the Public Spaces Protection Order ban is noticed and action is taken on those that do not follow this which is in place in the Boston Town Centre area.”

They called for people to report street drinking to police on 101.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are aware of the issues in the area, which were raised at a recent public meeting by another local business owner. We are working with them and the council to resolve the anti-social behaviour that is occurring there.

“We are putting a patrol plan in place and will look to enforce the Public Space Protection Order in the area too. Additionally, the council has already taken steps to monitor West Street CCTV.”