Boston shopping centre bids farewell to Wilko and comments on vacant units

The photograph of Boston's Wilko shared online by Pescod Square Shopping Centre.

The town’s branch of Wilko closed its doors for the final time on Wednesday (September 27) after the retail chain went into administration in August.

Posting on its Facebook page that day, centre manager Lisa Dawson wrote: “It feels like a bereavement losing not just an iconic High Street name, but also its staff members who were part of the Pescod Family and had been since the store opened in 2004.

“To those staff members we want to thank you for your hard work, dedication and support. We’ve had some amazing times and wish you all well in your next adventures.

“It’s safe to say you will all leave a massive hole as will the store.”

Speaking to The Standard on the matter of vacant units at the centre, she added: “We are constantly in discussions with other potential tenants for our vacant units – a lot of work goes on behind the scenes by both centre management and our letting managers.

“The High Street’s landscape is constantly changing, but the over-riding message has always been that we need to use our High Streets or lose them – this is not unique to Boston.”