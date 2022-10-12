Boston sports centre under threat of closure due to 'looming costs' and supply issues

The PRSA's swimming pool.

1Life – the company which runs Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) in Great Fen Road, says that ‘looming costs’ for energy and issues obtaining supplies could threaten the centre.

“We are now urging the people of Boston to support the PRSA as it continues to battle the looming costs of energy and demand for supplies,” a company spokesman said.

“Swimming pools around the country are struggling to secure chemicals for pool maintenance, which have forced many pools up and down the country to close.

The Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) in Boston.

None of the other 1Life centres around the UK have had to close yet – but the spokesman added: “In 2022, prices to operate a pool rose by 150% compared to 2021 and are showing no signs of slowing down as experts predict a further rise up to 185%.”

1Life says that while the recent announcement of government support has been welcomed, the cost to run a leisure centre “will still more than double in 2023 from utilities usage alone”.

Steve Bambury, 1Life Commercial Director commented: “We now face a new crisis and challenge, like everyone we are being hit by the rising cost of living.

"Thankfully we’ve not been forced to close any facilities and our supplies, although expensive, are well stocked.”

A section of the gym at the PRSA.

He added: “However, we remain committed to our local communities up and down the country. We offer a range of health and fitness classes and sessions to suit all ages and abilities and we urge you to come down and explore what’s new at PRSA.”

Over recent months 1Life has launched several initiatives to support its communities with their career aspirations and health goals. Aspiring Athletes, the project launched alongside Team GB stars Max Whitlock OBE and Tom Dean MBE, gives budding athletes the chance to train at 1Life free of charge to help them achieve their dream of a career in elite sport.

At the other end of the spectrum, its ‘Health Seekers’ initiative was launched to help people become healthier outside of a strict workout and diet regime. The scheme utilises a state-of-the-art body scanner for a free health check, before expert coaches give participants a simplified approach to improving their health through goals such as getting more steps in or drinking more water.

Steve added: “Our centres are places for self-improvement, socialising and blowing off steam. In recent years we’ve all come to appreciate the benefits exercising has on a person’s overall wellbeing and it’s so important to us that we continue to provide a haven for exercisers. If you’re thinking about joining and trying something a bit different to get your heart rate up, come in and see us!”

As a result of the utility costs, 1Life says the PRSA will look to deliver “consumption efficiencies to offset some of the additional cost”.