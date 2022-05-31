Boston supermarket's thanks for food bank support

Helping collect donations for those in need, Asda and Boston Food Bank. Pictured (from left), Bob Taylor and Trevor Baily, of Boston Food Bank, and Michelle Holland, of Asda.

Asda, in Lister Way, held the appeal in support of Boston Food Bank across three days earlier this month.

Staff were joined by volunteers from the Trussell Trust food bank to encourage anyone who could afford it to donate an item or two of food and essential toiletries in aid of local people in need.

Community champion Stephen Bromby said the store collects all year round for the food bank, but the appeal helped lead to a surge in donations. In all, 874kg was collected across the three days.

“I am always so proud of the donations made by our customers and I am so thankful for the help they give to people in their communities who need it most,” Stephen said.

“We've had permanent customer collection food trolleys in Asda stores for five years and in that time our customers have donated the equivalent of over nine million meals to local food banks,” he added.

The Trussell Trust’s head of corporate partnerships, Sophie Carre, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues, food banks are telling us more people in communities across the country will be pushed deeper into poverty. This isn’t right.