Boston travel agents makes appeal over ‘toy bank’

Lincolnshire Co-op Travel, which is based in Downtown, near Wyberton Chain Bridge, will be running a ‘toy bank’ drive until Wednesday, December 1.
It is one of 14 branches of Lincolnshire Co-op Travel taking part in the campaign, which calls for new toys to be dropped off in-store.
Once the campaign has concluded, the donated toys will be delivered to good causes local to each branch – for Boston, this is the Boston Foodbank.
The campaign will be supplemented by donations made through an existing, year-round fundraiser run by Lincolnshire Co-op. This involves customers being invited to donate £1 to the ‘toy bank’ drive when booking their holiday.
Lincolnshire Co-op’s head of travel, Wayne Dennett, said: “Our travel ‘toy bank’ drive is a fantastic opportunity to make a positive difference in our community.
“These food banks and local charitable groups work so hard to make life better for disadvantaged families and we’re proud to support this cause.
“Every donation, no matter how big or small, will make a huge difference to a child this Christmas, and we’re grateful to our customers for their generosity. These new toys will be invaluable to those who need a little extra good will this festive season.”