Boston travel agents makes appeal over ‘toy bank’

Colleagues at Lincolnshire Co-op Travel, in Boston, (from left) Zane Ground, Debbie Poole and Elizabeth Tollin.

Lincolnshire Co-op Travel, which is based in Downtown, near Wyberton Chain Bridge, will be running a ‘toy bank’ drive until Wednesday, December 1.

It is one of 14 branches of Lincolnshire Co-op Travel taking part in the campaign, which calls for new toys to be dropped off in-store.

Once the campaign has concluded, the donated toys will be delivered to good causes local to each branch – for Boston, this is the Boston Foodbank.

Previous toy donations.

The campaign will be supplemented by donations made through an existing, year-round fundraiser run by Lincolnshire Co-op. This involves customers being invited to donate £1 to the ‘toy bank’ drive when booking their holiday.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s head of travel, Wayne Dennett, said: “Our travel ‘toy bank’ drive is a fantastic opportunity to make a positive difference in our community.

“These food banks and local charitable groups work so hard to make life better for disadvantaged families and we’re proud to support this cause.