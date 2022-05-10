Bottomley Distillers now owned by founders again

Bottomley Distillers

Bottomley Distillers, renowned for flagship brand Pin Gin, is once again owned by founders Alan Bottomley and Amy Conyard after it merged with Next Frontier Brands in October 2020.

After an 18 month period of expansion as part of the Next Frontier Brands group, Amy and Alan are at the helm once again, and Amy said they are “incredibly excited” to be able to be a family-owned distillery again.

She said: “We have always valued the support that we received from all over the region since inception and whilst we still remained within the business during the acquisition phase, being back in control feels amazing.

"We are looking forward to welcoming you all to the distillery in the coming months as we focus our efforts on getting the first phase of our Visitor Centre open.

"Being able to contribute to the Visitor Economy in Lincolnshire is incredibly important to us as we move into the recovery period of this sector, post-covid.”

Alan said: “Owning Bottomley Distillers again feels amazing! The new distillery houses a 5,000ltr copper pot still, named Molly, after our daughter. She joins our existing 500ltr, named Stansfield, after my father.

"The increased capacity is 10x and we’re looking forward to the challenge of filling it! We can’t wait to see you all!”

Pin Gin was born six years ago when Alan decided to distil spirits full time with the support of Amy and their daughter, Molly, and their venture was enthusiastically received by the local community.

Their trademark spirit has gone on to win multiple awards, both locally and nationally, and during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Bottomley adapted their small distillery to commercially produce 15,000 litres of hand sanitiser to support NHS services and other charities through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amy is a strong advocate for mental health awareness, and in early 2020 Bottomley partnered with St Barnabas Hospice to raise vital funds with the creation and sale of their ‘Est. 1982’ label gin.