Bourne site manager wins regional awards for high quality housebuilding

A Senior Site Manager delivering 121 new homes in Bourne has been recognised as one of the region’s best, after winning two prestigious awards at the NHBC (National House Building Council) Pride in the Job Awards.

Michael Ramsay, working for Allison Homes’ Partnerships branch, has won the Regional Award in the Medium Builder category for the East region and a Seal of Excellence Award.

Michael’s wins come after he was awarded his second Quality Award in June 2024, where he was selected from a field of more than 8,000 site managers. Michael was one of 449 to be awarded the accolade for their work, putting him in the top five percent of UK site mangers.

Chosen from the 449 Quality Award winners, the Regional Awards and Seal of Excellence Awards are presented to the best site managers across each region in the UK, with the East winners being announced at a ceremony on Friday 27th September.

Michael Ramsay, Senior Site Manager

The Pride in the Job Awards are widely considered as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry and, now in its 44th year, have become the benchmark for site managers across the country, celebrating those who deliver new homes to the highest standards.

Michael’s two awards have been given in recognition of his work on the Mays Place development in Manning Road, which is being built by Allison Partnerships for Longhurst Group. The development will consist of a total of 121 homes, available via Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy.

Michael said: “I’m extremely proud of my whole team that has helped me achieve this accolade, because without them it isn’t possible.”

Andy Richards, Construction Director at Allison Homes East, said: “The Pride in the Job Awards are for the best of the best, and for Michael to win both the Regional Award and Seal of Excellence Award is truly outstanding. Michael’s hard work, dedication and impressive leadership skills never go unnoticed, and we are all very proud that he has been officially honoured as one of the East region’s top site mangers.

“At Allison Homes, we pride ourselves on building homes to the highest quality and forming long-lasting partnerships, and thanks to Michael and his team we are succeeding with that mission at the Manning Road development.”

Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC congratulated the winners: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Allison Homes’ winning site manager, Michael Ramsay demonstrated their dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The Seal of Excellence Award and Regional Award winners will now go on to compete for the national Supreme Awards, which will be announced in January 2025.