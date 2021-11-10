Vicky Kingswood, Grace Holderness, Joanne Holderness, Michelle Smerdon and Hannah Forward at Shoes by Grace. EMN-210811-090933001

Joanne Holderness, owner of Grace’s Boutique on the high street, has now taken on the old Poyntons building and has opened a shoes and accessories shop, Shoes by Grace. The the new business had its grand opening on Saturday.

The old Poyntons building, which was where Sir Joseph Banks had lived, had been unused for some time when Joanne took over and it needed revamping in just five weeks before the store reopened at the weekend.

Landlord Andrew Kingston said that they had used local tradesmen to renovate the building and Joanne said they had worked long hours to get the building ready.

Joanne said: “We’re revamping the building and giving it a new lease of life, while being respectful of its heritage, just giving it a bit of a freshen up and make it more inviting for our customers.”

Grace’s Boutique has been trading in Horncastle for 10 years this year, and Joanne said that the town was missing a shoe shop after Poyntons closed down, and thought that the time was right to seize the opportunity and open a new shoe store.

Shoes by Grace not only offers customers a wide range of womens and mens shoes, but also children’s too and also offers a range of leather handbags and accessories for all sexes.

Joanne said: “There’s nothing in town for mens accessories, so I wanted to do some items for men, so we’ve got belts, wallets, man bags and belts.”