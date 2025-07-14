Brand new look for Vision Express at Gainsborough's Marshall’s Yard as company extends its lease

Vision Express at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough has re-opened its doors and extended its lease.

The company has been part of the Marshall’s Yard line up for more than ten years, serving the town’s customers and now opticians and business owners David and Katherine Welton have relaunched the new look for Vision Express, which also includes an extra test room for customers as well as new equipment and a smart new store layout.

Vision Express has recently launched Nuance Audio Glasses, the new invisible hearing solution blending sound engineering with stylish eyewear. As well as this, the store can offer Advanced Eye Tests and you can sign up for The Eye Care Plan.

The Mayor of Gainborough, Coun James Plastow, cut the ribbon on the new store, unveiling the newly fitted out Vision Express to customers.

Katherine Welton, from Vision Express Gainsborough, said: “We’ve had a complete new fit out, so new furniture and fittings and we are really pleased with how it looks, we also have an extra testing room and can offer advanced eye tests.

“We’re really pleased to be able to make these improvements for our customers here in Gainsborough where we love being part of the community and part of Marshall’s Yard.”

The significant investment in the Gainsborough store come as the company has extended the Vision Express lease for a further ten years.

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “The new store looks fabulous and it’s great to see the additional range and testing available now to customers here at Marshall’s Yard.

“It’s always nice to see our businesses further investing and offering new products and services – we wish the whole team all the best in their newly launched store.”