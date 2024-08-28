Branston appoints new Lincoln-based general manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Branston, one of the UK’s leading potato suppliers, has appointed a new general manager at its Lincoln site as part of its ambitious growth plans.

Tanya Leonard joins the Branston team with more than 20 years of experience in fresh produce, having taken on her first management role in sports and leisure at the age of 17.

After gaining experience in a fresh produce production role during what was intended as a stop gap, Tanya then progressed through a number of operational roles thanks to her ambition and drive to continually improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now at the helm of the fresh produce team at Branston, Tanya will be using her vast knowledge and experience to strengthen the team and help the business to operate more efficiently, as well as maintaining the engineering function and setting up for future development and technology opportunities.

Tanya Leonard, Branston

Tanya is also a keen supporter of encouraging other women into senior roles in the industry and is looking forward to mentoring the next generation of talent at Branston.

Tanya said: “Branston is a really forward-thinking business and fresh produce is at the heart of the whole operation, so I knew joining the team was an opportunity I didn’t want to miss.

"I love how fast-paced the industry is and there are some very exciting developments taking place within the business, including the success of the mash and protein factories, so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and learning more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Helping people grow within their roles is something I’m passionate about, and I’m keen to act as a mentor for others within the business. Having started out at a young age in the industry I know it can be challenging to build confidence, but there is no ceiling for ambitious individuals so I want to do all I can to help young people in the business progress.

"My daughter has also recently joined Branston as HR administrator after being impressed with the opportunities available, so this is a very exciting time for our family.”

Jim Windle, CEO at Branston, said: “Tanya brings a huge amount of experience in fresh produce and an infectious energy with her leadership style, both of which are going to be a real asset to our Lincoln team, and we’re thrilled she has chosen to join the business.

"We’re looking forward to her bringing a fresh outlook on operations and helping us as we enter our next phase of growth and vision for continued improvement.”