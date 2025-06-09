Breaking the mould: Lincolnshire leadership coach named finalist in national business awards

Local business woman is recognised for her work challenging the status quo in construction - she’s putting Lincolnshire leadership on the map.

Rebecca Heald, founder of The Heald Method™, has been announced as a finalist in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s most prestigious awards dedicated to women in business.

Shortlisted in the Training & Coaching category, Rebecca stands out for her bold mission to transform leadership in the construction industry. Through her ground-breaking approach, she supports construction leaders in building inclusive, sustainable projects by dismantling outdated systems and behaviours that hold businesses, and people, back.

With The Heald Method™, Rebecca brings emotional intelligence, accountability, and authentic leadership into a sector traditionally known for resistance to change. Her work is helping to rewrite the rulebook for what effective leadership really looks like, especially in high-pressure, male-dominated environments.

Last year, Lincoln's Emma Haigh of Jailhouse Frock won the 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards Retail Business Award

Rebecca, who is based in Lincolnshire, believes it’s time to do business differently, and she’s helping clients across the UK do just that. Her coaching challenges the status quo, promotes long-term cultural change, and equips leaders with the tools they need to drive real, lasting success.

Now in its 14th year, the Enterprise Vision Awards celebrate the UK’s most inspiring female entrepreneurs and changemakers across 18 categories. This year, 144 finalists have been selected from every region and sector, from artisan producers to global tech leaders, each one building bold, purpose-driven businesses.

Finalists now move on to interviews with an independent judging panel, a public vote, and an exclusive House of Commons reception, before the winners are announced at a spectacular ceremony at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Friday 26 September.

The EVAS are more than just awards, they open doors. Finalists gain visibility, form valuable connections, and often go on to secure national recognition, investment, and opportunities to influence change in their industries.

To find out more and view the full list of finalists, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk