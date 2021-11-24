Bringing some Christmas magic to Lincolnshire children

Lots of activities including swimming, arts and crafts, ten pin bowling, pantomime and Christmas Clubbercise will be based at Geoff Moulder Leisure Centre, Boston - just one of the many locations around the county.

The government has asked local authorities in England to provide a Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme for these children during the Christmas break, funded by the Department for Education.

Lincolnshire County Council is now working with schools, sports providers, leisure centres, early years settings and kids’ clubs to organise fun and exciting holiday clubs across the county.

Each club is unique and offers lots of different enriching activities, depending upon the venue. Examples of the activities on offer include: DJ skills, gaming, archery, fencing, boxercise, golf, music, drama, arts and crafts and much more.

There are lots of places available, but they are limited and offered on a first-come first-service basis.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, said: “The HAF programme is designed to provide eligible children with a range of engaging activities, as well as free, healthy food. In addition, being with their friends will aid their emotional wellbeing and social development.

“We have a programme of activities on offer this Christmas, with some venues even offering special festive treats such as pantomimes and daytrips.

“Hundreds of children have already taken part in our Easter and summer’s programmes, and the feedback from families has been fantastic. So if your family is eligible for the programme, don’t let your child miss out.”

You can find further details on the HAF programme, including a list of participating venues, at https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/school-pupil-support/holiday-activities-food-programme.