British Business Bank supporting Lincolnshire based businesses

Lincolnshire businesses will have the chance to speak with finance experts and gain valuable insight into their lending options, with the latest British Business Bank roadshow heading to the region.

Taking place in Brigg on 14th January, the roadshow will see the British Business Bank meet with small businesses, business advisors, accountants and founders from the region to see what support the British Business Bank can provide.

This is a chance for local Lincolnshire-based businesses to learn more about the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II, a £400 million fund that aims to help small businesses gain access to funding in order to start up, scale up, or stay ahead.

Jody Tableporter, Director British Business Bank, said: “Since the launch of the fund in February last year, we've been touring the Midlands and engaging with small business owners and founders across the region. These conversations have provided valuable insights into the specific needs of local businesses.

“We are always eager to connect with business owners, entrepreneurs, and advisors, and we welcome the opportunity to continue strengthening these relationships at our upcoming event and find out how the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II can support funding needs for businesses in the region.”

The British Business Bank has been touring the Midlands since March 2024, visiting Chesterfield, Nottingham, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Coventry, Telford, Wolverhampton, Stoke-on-Trent and Worcester.

The event will take place on 14th January, 9 am - 11.30 am, at Forrest Pines Hotel and Spa in Brigg.

Sign up via this link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/midlands-engine-investment-fund-ii-north-lincolnshire-event-tickets-1113828544159?aff=oddtdtcreator