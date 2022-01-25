Brochure of Greater Lincolnshire manufacturers hits triple figures

The cover of the Made in Lincolnshire digital brochure.

Made in Lincolnshire was launched in May of last year, featuring 70 businesses from Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland – including a number from the Boston area.

It was put together by Business Lincolnshire and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Now, the number of local manufacturers showcased across its pages has swollen to 100 – still within the first year of its existence.

Darren Joint, managing director of Viking Signs Ltd and chairman of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP manufacturing board, said: “When we created the Made in Lincolnshire brochure, our goal was to put the spotlight on the many fantastic local manufacturing businesses, but it was also to help them connect with one another and boost our local economy.

“So, to see that more than 100 businesses have decided to join and put themselves out there to work with other talented Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland SMEs, is amazing.”

The manufacturing sector in Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland brings roughly £1.8 billion a year to the local economy and employs 39,000 workers – roughly 16 per cent of all jobs, Business Lincolnshire says.

It is also a sector that is continuing to grow in the county, despite a decline in the number of people working in manufacturing across the UK as a whole, it adds.