Budding events planner hosting first wedding fayre

​After launching her own business just months ago, a budding events planner is set to host her first wedding fayre.

Clare Bradford with Alison Riley of Bridal Reloved Caistor with the goodie bags available to the first 30 brides.

​Clare Bradford has launched her own events business – Clare B Events – and is branching out into wedding events with a wedding fayre at Stanhope Hall in Horncastle in September.

Clare B Events first began life at the beginning of 2023 when Clare was offering holistic therapies such as crystal healing, reiki, and reflexology in her day job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She then decided the time was right to offer mind, body and spirit specific events, and as she spent many years in the wedding industry, she is now branching out to organise wedding events.

Clare said: “I had plenty of contacts from my years in the wedding industry that I want to offer these events as well, it’s come full circle.”

Her first event, a wedding fayre at Stanhope Hall, is scheduled to take place on Sunday September 3, and Clare has promised a one-stop shop for everything one could need for their special day.

There will be celebrants – including Horncastle’s own Shelley Mayes – florists, wedding dresses, stationary, florists, cake makers, photographers, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first 30 couples through the door on the day will also receive a goodie bag full of vouchers and special offers from some of the vendors inside.

Entry to the wedding fayre is free, and will run from 11am to 3pm.