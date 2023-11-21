'Building a brighter and more inclusive future' - Lincolnshire haulage firm lends support to Under 10s girls team

A family-run Lincolnshire haulage firm has formed a partnership with one of the county’s youth football teams.

Team Toneville paying a visit to the Boston United Football Club Under 10s girls team at the Jakesmans Community Stadium.

Team Toneville, of Brothertoft, is now sponsoring the Boston United Community Football Club’s (BUFC) Under 10s girls team.

The business recently paid the team a visit to check out their new kits – and brought along two of its lorries for the occasion.

Part of Team Toneville’s work involves supporting sports at the grassroots level, a spokesman for the business said.

“Team Toneville moves goods and equipment around the UK, encouraging inclusivity, empowerment, and equality within the world of sports.

“In a world where sports can provide a path to self-confidence, teamwork, and leadership, Team Toneville’s support offers these young players an opportunity to dream big and work hard. It instils in them the belief that they can be the future lionesses of the football world.